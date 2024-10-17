The Riverside Winter Fair, on Saturday, November 30, promises a day of fun for all ages.

This free event, funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and the UK Government, aims to create a winter festival atmosphere by combining music, food, games, and community spirit.

A highlight of the fair will be the performance of a new Cantata, titled The Children of St Saviours.

This was composed by Alex McGee with the help of students at Haverfordwest High School, and tells the story of the town's history.

Mr McGee said: "This will be a musical work born of the community, performed by the community, for the community."

The Cantata will be performed by a children's choir, the Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire, and the County Orchestra.

The Riverside Winter Fair will also have entertainment for the whole family.

Pure West Radio will be broadcasting live from the event.

The station's manager, Toby Ellis, said: "The Riverside Christmas Fair promises to be a truly spectacular day of celebrations for the whole family, and Pure West Radio can’t wait to be a part of the excitement."

There will be a banner procession led by the South Wales Police Brass Band.

The banners were created by primary school children during workshops this autumn.

Led by Span Arts, the workshops aimed to create banners for each of the five wards in Haverfordwest.

There will also be downloadable flag templates and ideas available on the event website for any child who wants to create their own flag and participate in the parade.

Haverfordwest’s own Children’s Festival is supporting an art and games experience hosted by the Fair Play Board Game Café, at the Edge Youth Centre.

Fair Play will offer board games, arts and crafts, and a space to connect with others.

Artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick will be launching their model hot air balloon, a floating gallery inspired by embroidered tablecloths in the collection at Haverfordwest Town Museum.

These tablecloths contain the signatures of Haverfordwest residents from 1914 onwards.

The artists spent a week in Haverfordwest inviting people to add their own name to appear on the balloon.

Haverhub will be hosting a Winter Craft and Makers Market, and Castle Square will transform into a street food market.

Sally Williams, the Haverfordwest Business Circle chairperson, said: "We are hoping that an event of this scale at this time of the year will increase footfall and get people into the Christmas spirit."

As the day draws to a close, the annual Christmas lights will be switched on by the deputy mayor on behalf of Haverfordwest Town Council and Riverside Shopping Centre.

Nigel Stopher, centre manager, said: "We are looking forward to November 30 and the switch on of the Christmas lights throughout Haverfordwest, always a great day for all the family to enjoy and get everyone in the Christmas mood."

Councillor Thomas Tudor added: "As county councillor for the Castle Ward, I am looking forward to the Riverside Fair to be held on November 30, 2024.

"There will be plenty of fun for all the family, with music, history, a craft market, street food, a lively street parade, and the added finishing touch of the turning on of the Christmas lights with Father Christmas and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in attendance."

The Riverside Winter Fair is a free event and a chance to celebrate Haverfordwest's rich heritage and vibrant community.