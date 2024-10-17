The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has revealed the figure (2,543) in its latest report, "Building Resilience to Flooding in Wales by 2050."

The report predicts that the number of properties at risk of surface flooding in the county could increase by almost 1,000 over the next century if the effects of climate change worsen.

To combat this looming threat, the NICW has suggested numerous recommendations for Welsh ministers to future-proof the entire country against the escalating flood risk in the next 25-plus years.

There are 17 recommendations in total, each with a focus on natural solutions and community involvement.

The report aims to place nature and community integration at the forefront of increasing Wales' resilience to flooding, an approach characteristic of the NICW.

Eluned Parrott, lead commissioner on the project, said: "As part of our work, we visited some of the communities who have been affected by flooding in recent years.

"The impacts felt have been devastating, but we also learned that these communities are not content to be passive victims and are ready to act."

The report emphasises moving away from traditional, concrete-based solutions and instead adopting more holistic solutions.

These include restoring the natural environment's ability to store water higher in river catchments and empowering communities to take action.

The recommendations fall into four key categories: Governance, Structure and Policy; Collaboration, Partnerships, and Community; Funding and Capacity; and Awareness, Skills and Data.

For regional collaboration, the report suggests engaging communities directly in flood-related decisions through initiatives like Citizen Juries and a new Water Resilience Forum.

On the governance side, it calls for the appointment of a Water Commissioner and a 30-year resilience strategy to drive innovative flood solutions across Wales.

To boost awareness and skills, the report suggests integrating climate adaptation into Wales’ school curriculums and providing flood resilience training at a regional level.

For enhancing funding and capacity, it recommends diversifying funding sources and introducing Welsh Government subsidies to help homeowners invest in flood resilience measures.

Dr Eurgain Powell, lead commissioner, said: "Although flooding can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, awareness of flood risk; how to access information; and what actions local governance and real people need to take to respond to flooding, remains very low.

"To resolve this, our work has shown that we need a different approach — one that works with people and nature to drive real change.

"Ultimately, we believe that success will be driven by good communication and a shared responsibility and sense of urgency between government, business and communities.

"We hope the findings of this report will empower communities to voice and act on their own futures, with the support of Welsh Government — to ensure a resilient, dynamic, and abundant future for generations to come."

The full report can be accessed on the NICW website.