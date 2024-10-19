Apart from being a surfer’s paradise due to its big waves and strong rip currents, the beach appeared in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The beach was used as the background for Shell Cottage and as the final resting place of Dobby. The franchise’s famous characters Harry, Hermione and Ron have all walked in the sand.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed at the beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) The Shell Cottage was built at the beach for one of the final Harry Potter films. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Rupert Grint enjoying Freshwater West. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson at the beach for filming. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Back to surfing, the water is so volatile that only the most advanced swimmers and surfers are advised to go in the sea.

The beach’s sandy surface is backed by an array of dunes, too fragile for camping or barbeques to take place.

Meanwhile, at the southern end of Freshwater West, there’s a rocky reef and quiet bays.

Dobby's grave is at the beach. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Freshwater West is a surfers paradise. (Image: Megan Lloyd) There are two small free cars parks available and additional parking located on a nearby narrow road.

Toilets are accessible but more amenities can be found at Angle village, which is less than a ten minute drive away.