Calvin Parris, 34, from Cardiff was arrested by the Portuguese Judicial Police near the town of Boliqueime in the Algarve on October 3.

Officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre (JICC) escorted him back to the UK on October 15 and he was taken into custody by South Wales Police.

Parris, who has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, was named as one of the NCA’s most wanted fugitives in November 2020.

He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court today and was remanded into custody.

The defendant is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court in November.