Paul MacDougall was found dead on Duckington Lane in September, age 59.

The Wrexham resident was discovered next to his motorbike on the side of the road by a passing member of the public.

Senior Coroner for Cheshire Jacqueline Devonish formally opened an inquest into his death of Wednesday (Octobter 16).

She said Mr MacDougall’s cause of death was ‘unnatural’.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on Duckington Lane on Saturday, September 7.

Both Cheshire Police and North West Air Ambulance Service crews attended.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, a 59-year-old motorbike rider was confirmed dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Mr MacDougall, of The Cross, Holt, Wrexham.

Speaking at the time, a Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 4.20pm on Saturday 7 September, police were called to reports of a collision on Duckington Lane, Tilston.

“Police and paramedics attended the scene and found there had been a one vehicle collision involving a motorbike. Air ambulance were also called to the incident.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of all those involved, the rider of the bike, a 59-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1913176.”

An internal case review will take place on December 15 ahead of the full inquest on February 11, 2025.