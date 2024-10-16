Western Telegraph
Road reopened after earlier crash on main Pembrokeshire route, police confirm

Road closed after crash outside Milford Haven

By Tom Moody

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Steynton Road in Milford Haven was closed after a crash.
  • Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
  • The road reopened shortly before 6pm.

