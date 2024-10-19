Bluestone National Park Resort will be bringing back its "Kingdom of the Elves" event for the first time since 2019.

The event will run from November 4 to January 2, and will see the resort transformed into a festive wonderland, with new seasonal experiences for all the family to enjoy.

Guests visiting Kingdom of the Elves this year can get stuck into complimentary activities, including the Jingle Jive, a celebration with Christmas characters, festive games, disco, and singalongs, Polar Postal, where Santa’s elves will collect little ones’ special letters, and Christmas Countdown, a daily celebration with the elves as the big day draws nearer.

Extra activities on offer include Santa’s Lodge, nestled in the trees, and the Elf School Journey, where guests discover Christmas secrets, learn festive skills, and graduate as elves.

The day can also begin with the Elf Breakfast, a buffet filled with singing, dancing, and plenty of fun alongside the playful elves who bring the Kingdom of the Elves to life.

Bluestone was recently voted third best resort in the UK and Wales’ top resort by Which?. The five-star self-catering resort, spans 500 acres of Pembrokeshire countryside.

Known for its seasonal takeovers, the resort promises to give guests, big or small, a magical experience, calling it the 'ultimate Christmas experience.'

The Christmas magic will be spread across the entire resort, with the elves spreading festive cheer throughout the Blue Lagoon, the subtropical water park, and the Serendome – the UK’s largest "umbrella" and the hub of entertainment.

Bluestone’s firm favourites will still be running alongside the seasonal events.

For guests looking for a little respite from the festivities, the doors will also be open to the award-winning "Well Spa."

Rebecca Rigby, Bluestone operations director, said: "The Bluestone team is thrilled to welcome Kingdom of the Elves back to the resort.

"Our ‘Christmasland’ event was a huge success over the last few years, but Kingdom of the Elves has always held a special place in our guests’ hearts.

"This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make the festival even more special.

"With exciting new events and mischievous elves spreading festive cheer from the moment guests arrive, it’s the perfect way for all ages to embrace the Christmas spirit.

"We can’t wait to turn the Christmas lights on and for everyone to experience the magic."

For guests looking to book a Kingdom of the Elves stay, a four-night, midweek break starts from £360, while a three-night weekend break starts from £495 (based on a two-bedroom lodge sleeping up to four people).