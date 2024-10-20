The exhibition, named Digging Up the Past, showcases a number of artefacts that have been uncovered at the historic site over the past 60 years.

The collection offers a glimpse into the many historical layers of the site, from its origins as a Stone Age settlement to its later use as an Iron Age fort and Norman stronghold.

Many of the items originate from archaeological excavations that took place between 1985 and 1995.

Among the most captivating finds are 16th-century glazed fireplace tiles featuring striking imagery of stags, lions, and deer.

The exhibition is housed in a previously inaccessible room in the basement of the south-east tower, a small space that has been closed off for decades.

Daisy Hughes, manager of Carew Castle, said: "This exhibition is a unique opportunity to showcase Carew’s rich and varied history.

"The artefacts on display give visitors a true sense of the castle’s significance across different time periods.

"We’re thrilled to finally share these hidden treasures with the public."

Other notable items include a mysterious gold ring, possibly from the medieval or post-medieval period, with a unique pewter reinforcement, and a large loom and Great Wheel, showcasing centuries-old wool-weaving methods.

A smaller loom is also available, allowing younger visitors to experience the ancient craft of weaving first-hand.

The exhibition also features two handcrafted models of Carew Castle, depicting how the site would have appeared in its Elizabethan prime, before later destruction.

The exhibition is included in the standard Carew Castle and Tidal Mill admission ticket and will be open during the peak season, from the end of March to the start of November.

Further information about visiting Carew Castle, along with upcoming events, can be found on the castle's website.