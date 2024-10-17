Police have arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a report of rape on the outskirts of a Pembrokeshire town.
The rape was alleged to have taken place on Saturday, October 12.
The male has been released on conditional bail and police enquiries are continuing.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an allegation of rape which occurred on Saturday evening (October 12) in the Pembroke area.
"A male was arrested on suspicion of rape shortly after.
"The 18-year-old has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries."
