The crash involving a white Renault Kadjar, a gold Land Rover Discovery and a white Seat Ibiza took place on the A482 near Ciliau Aeron, Ceredigion at around 5pm on Tuesday, October 15.

The road was closed until 7pm following the crash and one man was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 5pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

“A white Renault Kadjar, a gold Land Rover Discovery and a white Seat Ibiza were involved in the collision on the A482 near Ciliau Aeron, Ceredigion.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and reopened at 7pm.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone travelling along the road at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

You can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

In all instances witnesses should quote reference: 275 of the 15th.