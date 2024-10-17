A local lifeboat has been launched following reports of a windsurfer in difficulty in strong swell and gusting winds.
Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 15, following a report of a windsurfer in difficulty off Pendine.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the scene. As they were approaching Pendine, it was reported that the windsurfer had made it safely ashore.
The lifeboat was stood down to return to station.
However at the lifeboat station the crew faced swell around the bottom of the slipway and increasing wind speeds.
Because of this, it was decided to take the Haydn Miller around to Milford Haven for the night.
The all-weather lifeboat was then brought back around and re-housed on Wednesday morning after the swell had dropped.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here