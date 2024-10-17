Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 15, following a report of a windsurfer in difficulty off Pendine.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the scene. As they were approaching Pendine, it was reported that the windsurfer had made it safely ashore.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station.

However at the lifeboat station the crew faced swell around the bottom of the slipway and increasing wind speeds.

Because of this, it was decided to take the Haydn Miller around to Milford Haven for the night.

The all-weather lifeboat was then brought back around and re-housed on Wednesday morning after the swell had dropped.