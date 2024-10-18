Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council recently approached its Irish equivalent in Rosslare to instigate a twinning agreement between the two port towns either side of the Irish Sea.

In a letter to Rosslare Municipal District Council Fishguard & Goodwick Town Council said it was ‘eager to establish a twinning relationship with your town to strengthen the existing bonds of culture, family, and economy that already unite us’.

“Culturally, both our towns share a rich heritage that is worth celebrating and sharing. From our traditional festivals to our local arts and music scenes, there are numerous opportunities for cultural exchange that can enrich the lives of both our residents,” said the letter.

“Economically, there is much potential for our towns to benefit from each other's strengths. Whether through trade partnerships, business exchanges, or joint economic development initiatives, a twinning relationship can open up new avenues for growth and prosperity for both communities.

“We believe that by formally twinning our towns, we can build on the existing foundations of cultural, familial, and economic ties to create a stronger, more vibrant partnership that will benefit us all. We look forward to beginning this journey together and exploring the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

The proposal was discussed by Rosslare Municipal District Council in its meeting last month and the elected members agreed to the twinning request.

“The twinning arrangement with the nearest port to our UK neighbours is an opportunity to build on previous links,” district manager Nóirín Cummins was reported as saying by the Irish Independent.

“It is important to strengthen relations post Brexit and we look to increase tourism traffic through the Rosslare Fishguard route given Wexford County Council’s continued investment in tourism.”

Ms Cummins said there were already good relations between the two councils and that she looked forward to building cultural, educational, tourism and business connections with her colleagues in Fishguard.

A spokesperson for Fishguard and Goodwick town council said: “The town council is in the early stages of twinning with Rosslare but we are very pleased that Rosslare is wanting to engage in the process and look forward to developing a mutually beneficial arrangement.

