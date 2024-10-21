Windswept Watersports in Dale joined Keep Wales Tidy on Friday 4 October for a litter pick to clean up Castle Beach and celebrate its hub launch. The litter pick resulted in four bags of litter being collected, and a cleaner Castle Beach. They hope that the new hub will encourage residents and visitors to look after their local area, and to get outdoors and support their physical and mental wellbeing.

The new hub will offer free kit that includes litter pickers, hi-vis vests, rubbish bags, and hoops – essential for keeping your bags open in breezy conditions.

Windswept Watersports Senior Instructor Miyah Periam said:

“It’s really important to us to keep the areas we do our water sports clean and tidy. Which is why we became a litter picking hub to encourage our visitors to participate in litter picks. We have a children’s club, and we like to get them involved in cleaning the beaches and keeping the area tidy. We also work a lot with local community groups, so having our new hub equipment here will help us work with groups to protect and conserve our coastal areas.”

Keep Wales Tidy Pembrokeshire Project Officer Kerry McCaughan said:

“Dale is an area of outstanding natural beauty, with beaches and parks for residents and visitors to enjoy. Which is why I’m thrilled that Windswept Watersports have joined our mission to keep Wales tidy. I want to urge everyone to help us keep it that way by making use of the newly launched Litter Picking Hub.

You can borrow all the litter picking equipment needed to carry out a safe clean-up. It will make litter picking as easy as possible in the Pembrokeshire area.”

Keep Wales Tidy encourages anyone interested in using their local hub to get in touch, or visit their website for more information: www.keepwalestidy.cymru/litter-picking-hubs

The initiative is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Keep Wales Tidy are working alongside Pembrokeshire County Council to eradicate litter and waste.