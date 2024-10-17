The Shoal, a gorgeously glimmering wind powered moving fish sculpture, was the first piece of work in the Art Afoot sculpture trail linking Fishguard and Goodwick to go on show.

The five-metre-high wind powered artwork of a shoal of fish mounted and circling around a galvanized steel pole was erected outside of Goodwick’s Ocean Lab on September 20, in time for the lantern parade celebrating the art trail.

However less than a week later it had to be taken down after being damaged by inclement weather.

The Art Afoot trail will connect Goodwick and Fishguard along the twin towns’ existing walkways, paths and roads with the aim of increasing visitor and local footfall to the twin towns.

The project has been commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council as part of a wider regeneration drive, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and financed by the UK Government under the Levelling Up Programme.

The Shoal sculpture, which is owned by Pembrokeshire County Council, was given planning permission on September 27. By this time, it had already been installed and then subsequently taken down after it was damaged in a storm.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Following a storm with strong winds on 26th September the Wind Powered Fish sculpture, which was installed outside Ocean Lab in Goodwick, sustained damage and is currently being repaired. It will be reinstalled next month.”

The council is responsible for the sculpture’s maintenance and its public liability insurance.

A spokesperson for Small World Theatre, which has been commissioned to design and implement the art trails said:

“The Shoal was put up in time for the lantern parade. We wanted something to be in place physically for September 20 so that we could announce the start of installing the sculptures, and keep to the plan of having a parade to dovetail with On Land’s Edge Festival.

“The Shoal and the rest of the artworks will be installed in November. Small World is working with the local authority and their recommendations to do this.”

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the art trail, including The Shoal and a controversial giant seahorse sculpture, will be launched December.