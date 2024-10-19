The two defendants were accused of careless driving and not identifying a speeding driver when required by police.

The cases were heard at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

LEON GILCHRIST, 45, of near St Clears, has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after admitting careless driving.

Gilchrist was driving a Nissan Ariya Engage without due care and attention on the A38 Bristol Road in Birmingham on March 7.

He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on September 18.

Gilchrist was fined £1,024, and was ordered to pay a £410 surcharge and £130 in costs. He also had five points added to his licence.

JESSICA THOMAS, 36, St John Street in Whitland, must pay more than £1,000 for failing to identify a speeding driver when asked by police.

The driver of a Suzuki Alto was doing 62mph on the 50mph A467 in the Rogerstone area of Newport on March 7.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

Thomas was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a surcharge of £264, and £90 in costs. She also had six points added to her licence.