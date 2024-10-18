Gareth Richards, 42, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, assaulted a man by beating him at Shrewsbury Train Station and used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, in the same location.

He also obstructed an engine or carriage that was using the railway by entering the cabin of the train he was a passenger on and demanding that the train return to Shrewsbury.

All the offences took place on December 2 last year.

Richards was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 14.

For beating a man at the station and obstructing the train Richards was given a two 12-week prison terms to run concurrently.

Magistrates suspended the sentence for two years as they felt that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Richards must also abstain from alcohol for 60 days and must also complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

For the public order offence he was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Richards must also pay £85 court costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Magistrates took Richards’ guilty plea into account when sentencing. The total amount owing to the court of £339 will be consolidated with other amounts and deducted from his benefits.