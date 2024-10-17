The trail of a 14-year-old for the attempted murder of two of her teachers and a fellow pupil following stabbings at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was declared void by Judge His Honour Paul Thomas KC on October 9.

The day before the jury had retired to consider its verdict.

The 14-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons had admitted a having a knife on a school grounds and three offences of wounding with intent, but denied attempting to murder the three victims.

The incident in April this year saw Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was placed into lockdown after the teenager stabbed teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a fellow pupil, during morning break.

On the morning of October 9, when the jury was expected to deliver its verdict, Judge Thomas said that a ‘great irregularity’ had occurred which rendered the jury incapable of reaching a verdict.

Judge Thomas said today that the case has now been referred to the Attorney General, the chief legal adviser to the Crown who has a number of independent public interest functions, as well as overseeing the law officers’ departments.

Judge Thomas added that enquiries are still being conducted about the circumstances which led to the trial collapsing.

Last week, dismissing the jury, Judge Thomas said a ‘great irregularity had compromised their ability to further consider this matter’.

“It is with the greatest possible reluctance that I will have to discharge this jury from returning a verdict,” he said.

He added that the consequences of this were profound.

“Most of all a 14-year-old girl will have to face trial again,” he said. Adding that there was also an impact on court lists and the public purse.

“Unfortunately this jury will have to be discharged”

He apologised to the jury for the way things had turned out and asked one jury member to stay behind.

A retrial date has been set for January 27 next year.

Commenting today Judge Thomas said: "An irregularity occurred during the jury's deliberations which led to the jury as a whole being discharged.

“Enquiries are being conducted about the circumstances which brought about this course, and no further information can be disclosed to the public until such enquiries have been completed. “The matter has now been referred to the Attorney General.”