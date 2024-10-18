The Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership (PNP) purchased the boxes as part of a project funded by a Welsh Government Local Places for Nature grant.

46 swift boxes have been installed, with the work undertaken by Pembrokeshire County Council’s arborist team.

The UK swift population has declined by 60 per cent in the last 30 years and the swift is now on the UK red list of Birds of Conservation Concern.

The reasons for the decline are not fully understood, but a reduction in suitable breeding sites is likely to be a contributing factor.

The aim of the boxes are to encourage swifts to nest (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

In the UK, swifts predominantly nest in holes in buildings, which modern buildings rarely provide unless they are incorporated into the design.

Existing nesting opportunities in older buildings are also becoming scarce as they are lost when the buildings are refurbished.

The PNP swift box project aims to provide breeding opportunities for swifts while also enhancing the biodiversity value of County Hall and the surrounding area.

The PNP are also creating insect-friendly habitats at County Hall and in the wider environment through changes to mowing regimes and habitat management practices.

A swift in flight (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The aim is to boost the insect population in Pembrokeshire, on which the swift depends for food.

It is hoped that the swift boxes will begin attracting prospecting birds next year and that swifts will begin nesting at County Hall from 2026 onwards.

Councillor Jacob Williams, cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said: "This is a worthy initiative, supporting one of Britain’s most loved yet sadly threatened summer birds.

"I’d like to thank the council’s planning service and the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership for securing the funding for this project, which is part of the authority’s duty under the Environment (Wales) Act to enhance biodiversity.

"I look forward to the swifts returning and hopefully seeing them use these boxes in the future."

A number of swift call speakers have also been installed which will broadcast calls, out of office hours, during the breeding season to encourage swifts to investigate the boxes.