This initiative seeks to create cherished moments for children and young people with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, as well as their families.

The campaign, which began in spring 2022, has so far raised £29,900 and the Scarlets will be continuing to partner with the charity.

These funds have been used to create unforgettable experiences for paediatric palliative care patients and their families.

These experiences have included days out at the National Botanic Garden of Wales and Urdd Llangrannog, pantomime trips to Llanelli and Milford Haven, and fun family days at Parc y Scarlets.

Families have also enjoyed free entry to Scarlets games, and a Wish Fund information and support stand has regularly appeared at Scarlets home games.

Heulwen is one of those who attended a Scarlets game with her son Jake. She said: "It was a magical day and Jake was thrilled to receive a signed shirt and hat.

"We’ll never forget it."

Rachel Brown, a paediatric palliative care play specialist, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that the Scarlets are supporting our Wish Fund campaign.

"The Wish Fund provides us with opportunities to give that little extra to our patients and families which are beyond NHS expenditure.

"These include fantastic group activities and family day trips, therapeutic play toys to help young patients process what they are experiencing, and wellbeing resources for families and young siblings.

"It means we can create cherished memories together."

Gareth Davies, Scarlets and Wales international scrum half, said: "We are delighted to be a part of the Wish Fund campaign and hopefully we can help make a real difference to families across mid and west Wales.

"We want to help them create some brilliant memories which will last forever and hope to inspire people across the region to join with us and bring a bit of joy to their lives."

The Wish Fund campaign will see Hywel Dda Health Charities and Scarlets Rugby continue to work together to raise funds for the campaign and awareness about the work of the paediatric palliative care team.

To learn more or support the campaign, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities' Wish Fund page.