Pembrokeshire County Council is preparing a new Local Development Plan which will guide developments until 2033.

The second version of the plan, which affects the county excluding the National Park, outlines the need for 5,840 new homes, including 2,000 affordable ones, between 2017 and 2033.

This averages out to 365 homes per year.

The plan also sets revised boundaries for towns and villages and allocates 54 sites for housing.

It aims to promote growth in both rural and urban areas, supporting the expansion of Welsh-speaking communities.

The plan, known as the second Deposit Local Development Plan 2, was redrafted following new guidance on phosphate levels from Natural Resources Wales and delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A consultation period for the plan will run from October 21 to December 16, 2024.

This presents an opportunity for the public to either support or oppose the proposed plan.

However, comments made on the first version of the plan cannot be forwarded to this second version.

The plan also designates a range of industrial sites, known as Strategic Employment Sites, which present opportunities for existing businesses and new large-scale investments.

Local Employment Sites are also identified to bolster employment growth.

An extension to an existing quarry site has been earmarked for new minerals workings.

In response to climate change challenges, the plan includes policies and designations to protect sites and species important for their biodiversity and nature conservation interest.

New growth will be directed to sustainable locations, while proposals for vulnerable uses will be directed away from flood-prone areas.

New development will be restricted in areas at risk due to climate change.

All new homes will be built to high-quality, energy-efficient designs and will incorporate charging points for ultra-low emission vehicles.

Two sites for solar photovoltaic arrays have also been identified.

The plan and related documents can be viewed on the council’s website or at County Hall, Haverfordwest, and in libraries during normal opening hours.

People wishing to submit their views must do so by midnight on December 16, 2024.

Comments can be made on the council's website, emailed to ldp@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or posted to The Development Plans Team, County Hall, Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

Drop-in sessions for the public to learn more about the plan will be held at various locations across the county.

These include Crymych Leisure Centre on Monday, October 21, Milford Haven Leisure Centre on Tuesday, October 22, and Templeton Community Centre on Wednesday, October 23.

Other sessions will be held at Fishguard Leisure Centre on Friday, October 25, Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast, Haverfordwest on Monday, November 4, Pembroke Dock Town Council Offices on Tuesday, November 5, and Pembroke Town Hall on Friday, November 8.

All sessions will run from 3pm to 6pm.