The event, held on Wednesday, October 16, marks the start of construction for the state-of-the-art ship, which is the first major part of a long-term, multi-million pound investment plan to improve the port's pilotage capabilities.

The new vessel, which is being built by Next Generation Shipyards, will enhance the port's operations, providing increased safety, reliability, and efficiency.

The port is a major UK energy hub, and the new ship will help it maintain high standards.

Mike Ryan, the port's harbourmaster, said: "Today’s keel laying ceremony is a momentous occasion for everyone involved in the project.

"This new vessel represents our commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

"As the UK's leading energy port, we understand the importance of having world-class infrastructure in place to support our customers and maintain our competitive advantage.

"This pilot vessel will significantly enhance our ability to serve the many types of vessels that visit Milford Haven."

The vessel is hoped to be completed in 2025 (Image: Port of Milford Haven)

The new vessel is designed to meet the unique demands of pilot transfer operations, with advanced safety features, improved sea-keeping capabilities, and cutting-edge technology to perform well in challenging conditions.

It is being built to withstand some of the most difficult weather conditions in the world, ensuring 'excellent' service for many years to come.

Wayne Busby, watch manager at the port, said: "Here at the port, the marine team are eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Next Generation pilot transfer vessel next year.

"We are faced with some of the most challenging weather conditions in the world and with this substantial investment being made it will allow us to continue providing an excellent service now and long into the future."

The port's investment in the new vessel is part of its commitment to providing efficient, safe, and effective marine services.

The construction of the new vessel is expected to be completed in 2025, at which point it will enter service.

This vessel will be a crucial part of the port's operations, helping it to continue serving the many types of vessels that visit the port.

The construction of the new vessel is a collaborative effort, with Next Generation Shipyards, BMT, and Camarc Design all playing important roles in the project.

Dirk Keizer, Next Generation Shipyards' technical director, said: “With this keel laying, the construction has started for an extra ordinary vessel in terms of technical and comfort capabilities combined with self-righting.

"The team at NG Shipyards is very pleased to contribute and supply this vessel to the Port. We are enjoying the technical challenges and co-operation between all parties and suppliers, as well as implementing the solutions.”