Bookings must be made by December 31, 2024.

The three venues, located in and around St Davids, are Twr y Felin, Roch Castle, and Penrhiw Priory.

Each venue has been designed with comfort in mind and features original artwork inspired by the region.

Twr y Felin Hotel, a former windmill, is Wales' first contemporary art hotel.

Roch Castle, a 12th-century structure, boasts panoramic views over the Preseli Hills and St Brides Bay.

Roch Castle (Image: Marcus Oleniuk)

Penrhiw Priory, a 19th-century building, is surrounded by gardens, woodland, river, and meadow in St Davids cathedral valley.

The AA three-rosette fine dining Blas Restaurant is located within Twr y Felin.

Per night, the cost for two people sharing before the discount is from £150 at Twr y Felin and Roch Castle and £125 at Penrhiw Priory.

It should be noted that certain dates may require a two-night stay, and some dates are excluded from the offer.

To book, visit retreatsgroup.com and use the code 'Advance2025' in the promotion box. Alternatively, you can call 01437 725 555.

Full payment is required when booking.

Penrhiw Priory (Image: Retreats Group)

The Retreats Group is also running an offer for a three-night stay for the price of two.

This deal is valid from November 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, but does not apply during the festive season.

This offer is available at the three hotels.

The booking for the three for two offer can be made on the Retreats Group website or by calling the number above.