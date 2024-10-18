A MAN has been accused of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and having indecent images of children.
David Lewis, 50, of Llanboidy, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with five offences.
Lewis was accused of causing a teenage girl to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity in Pontyberem.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also charged with two offences of causing a child to watch sexual activity, and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
The defendant was further accused of making indecent images of children relating to allegations of having three Category A and six Category C images.
Each of the charges were alleged to have taken place between August 2021 and July 2022.
The case came before the court on October 17, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Lewis was granted bail, and will next appear in court on November 18 to enter his pleas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article