David Lewis, 50, of Llanboidy, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with five offences.

Lewis was accused of causing a teenage girl to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity in Pontyberem.

He was also charged with two offences of causing a child to watch sexual activity, and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The defendant was further accused of making indecent images of children relating to allegations of having three Category A and six Category C images.

Each of the charges were alleged to have taken place between August 2021 and July 2022.

The case came before the court on October 17, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Lewis was granted bail, and will next appear in court on November 18 to enter his pleas.