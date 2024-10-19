A course focused on heritage construction will be held in Pembroke.
The one-off course, funded by UK Government money provided to the Pembroke Town Walls Trust and run by Carmarthenshire-based Canolfan Tywi Centre, will take place on October 30.
The course is open to planners, conservation officers, or anyone working in heritage assessments and evaluations.
It aims to provide guidance on how to assess heritage assets and present findings, as well as to learn best practices for compiling Heritage Impact Assessments.
Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, welcomed the course. He said: "For Pembrokeshire to host a course such as this demonstrates how important the heritage construction sector is to the local economy.
"I urge anyone with an interest in this sector who wishes to develop their skills to sign up as soon as possible, as spaces are limited."
For more information and to sign up to the course, visit the Pembroke Town Walls Trust page on Ticket Source.
