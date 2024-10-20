On Sunday, November 3, from 10.30am, the Memorial Gardens will host a dedication service, followed by cross placements at the First World War Memorial Plaque. The dedication service will begin at 11am.

The following Sunday, November 10, the Annual Remembrance Day Service will be held. It will start with a parade from the Town Hall at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Hamilton Terrace. The service at the Cenotaph will begin at 11am.

On Monday, November 11, the Royal British Legion will lead a two minute silence at 11am outside Milford News/Best One on Charles Street. They will be assembling from 10.45am in the covered area ready to begin the silence on Armistice Day.