A MAN has been accused of conspiring to supply cannabis in Cardigan.
Daniel Drabble, 37, of Ferwig, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with one offence.
Drabble was accused of conspiring with others to supply cannabis in Cardigan between January 2022 and October this year.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The case came before the court on October 11, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Drabble was admitted to bail and will next appear in court on November 11 to enter his plea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article