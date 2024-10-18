Daniel Drabble, 37, of Ferwig, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with one offence.

Drabble was accused of conspiring with others to supply cannabis in Cardigan between January 2022 and October this year.

The case came before the court on October 11, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Drabble was admitted to bail and will next appear in court on November 11 to enter his plea.