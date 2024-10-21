PLANED was one of 10 organisations chosen to set up a promotional stand in the main public area of the Senedd Building, Cardiff Bay, on Tuesday, October 15.

The stand allowed the charity to present its projects and the work it has undertaken in partnership with communities.

PLANED engaged with Senedd members, cabinet secretaries, and senior civil servants from across the Welsh Government, promoting its work in sectors ranging from community assets and housing, to food, heritage and tourism, as well as micro care enterprises, community buildings and accredited training.

Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz, said: "It was great to host PLANED today at the Senedd.

"The work they do in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire to promote community engagement and local economic growth cannot be understated.

"Especially their work around food vending machines, allowing local produce to be sold locally to communities and tourists."

Two key projects were highlighted at the Senedd: the Local Food Partnership, managed by Sue Latham, and Prosiect Cadarnhad, managed by John Ewart.

Both found discussions with policymakers useful in highlighting the innovative work already being delivered in Pembrokeshire and wider west Wales.

PLANED's chief executive, Iwan Thomas, said: "Whilst the funding landscape is increasingly challenging, PLANED is finding new innovative ways to support communities in the longer term, and use funding even more effectively than we have before.

"Having this platform in the heart of Government to showcase the amazing partnership work in communities is very much appreciated."

"Recent examples of how we have led the support for community purchases of key local assets such as chapels and pubs, in addition to leading the support for the creation of 145 new micro enterprises to support people living in their own homes, are just a small part of the way in which PLANED continues to support communities in different ways that are more sustainable and effective for the longer term."

PLANED's presence at the Senedd was also supported by Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies.

He said: "PLANED work in the heart of our local communities in west Wales, helping to empower residents and improve community well-being and resilience and it’s a pleasure to again show my support for their work here in the Senedd."

The charity said it is committed to promoting co-production and sustainable delivery of outputs for communities, in line with its organisational vision of 'empowering communities' which has been in place since 2021.