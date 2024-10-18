The 32-year-old – who we are not naming to protect the identity of the baby – appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnap.

It was alleged that he took a baby against the mother’s wishes from an address in Haverfordwest unlawfully and by force or fraud.

The case came before the court on October 11, and was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

The man was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court on November 11 to enter his plea.