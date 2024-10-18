A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in a Pembrokeshire town.
The collision happened at Milford Haven’s Steynton Road at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.
Police said that a woman on foot, who was in collision with the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for around two hours and reopened shortly before 6pm.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at about 3.30pm, Wednesday 16th October 2024.
“A pedestrian and a car were involved in the collision on Steynton Road, Milford Haven.
“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The road was closed and reopened at about 5.40pm.”
