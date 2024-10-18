The collision happened at Milford Haven’s Steynton Road at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Police said that a woman on foot, who was in collision with the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around two hours and reopened shortly before 6pm.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at about 3.30pm, Wednesday 16th October 2024.

“A pedestrian and a car were involved in the collision on Steynton Road, Milford Haven.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed and reopened at about 5.40pm.”