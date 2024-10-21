Robleston Be Rich is a son of the 10,000gns Loanhead Washington, out of a homebred female by Rhaedar Real Deal.

He was shown successfully as a lamb in 2023 at the Royal Welsh where he stood first in his class and returned this year to Builth Wells to win the shearling ram class and go one step further to secure the male championship.

The ram from the Robleston flock of R G and R A Jones and Son, Haverfordwest, sold to Esmor Evans of the Mold, Flintshire-based Maerdy flock.

The tup has been used in the Robleston flock and semen has been retained for private use.

Commenting on the sale, Gareth Jones of the Robleston flock praised the ram for his length, scale and power and added that not many win a class at the Welsh as a lamb and can follow it up the following year as a shearling ram.

Esmor Evans, who runs 60 Charollais sheep alongside 250 Texel ewes, 120 Charolais cows and 60 Limousin cows, added: “He looks the ideal tup with size and shape and should hopefully work well across all types of ewes in the flock. He may even be used on some of the Texels for his crossing ability.”