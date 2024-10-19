The show, called There's a Monster in Your Show, is based on Tom Fletcher's best-selling picture book, Who's in Your Book?

It will be performed at Mwldan on Sunday, November 10, as part of a UK tour.

The 55-minute show, described as being "high-energy" and featuring "lively original music" written by the McFly star, is said to be the "perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones."

The story starts with performers getting ready to begin their show, only to find they're not alone on stage.

Little Monster, Dragon, Alien, and Unicorn join in, promising comedy, chaos, and interactive fun.

Mr Fletcher said: "I’m so excited to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book' come to life on stage.

"The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets.

"Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and 'There’s a Monster In Your Show' is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

"I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."

Tickets are now available for £15 (£13 for concessions) from the Mwldan website.

They can also be purchased by calling the box office on 01239 621 200 between 12pm and 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

There will be two performances on November 10, one at 12.30pm and one at 2.30pm.