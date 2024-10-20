Theatr Mwldan Film Society will show Werckmeister Harmonies (12A) on Sunday, November 10, at 6.30pm.

The movie, directed by Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky, is set in an unnamed village during an unspecified period.

It follows the arrival of a strange circus, complete with a stuffed whale and a demagogue-like figure known as the Prince.

This sparks a 'madness' among the townspeople that escalates into violence.

Critically acclaimed as an 'exhilarating work of art,' by The Arts Fuse, the film is renowned for its 'grace, beauty, and even humour.'

It is visually, philosophically, and mystically resonant, making it both compelling and strange.

The Guardian highlighted the film’s 'eerie power' as it slowly moves around the small town with the arrival of the bizarre circus.

Theatr Mwldan Film Society has been bringing the best of arthouse cinema to West Wales for more than 25 years.

The award-winning charity screens a carefully curated season of films on Sunday evenings from September to May each year.

The films range from world cinema to British independent films, compelling documentaries, and animations.

In the 2024/2025 season, the society will be screening films twice a month, on the second and fourth Sundays, except for December, when there will be one screening.

The season started on Sunday, September 8, and will comprise a total of 15 films.

The society offers various membership options, including an annual full membership, ticketsaver membership, and a young person's annual full membership.

New for 2024 is the joint full membership.

The annual full membership, priced at £40, allows members to watch 15 film society movies at no additional cost and offers savings on all standard cinema screenings.

The newly introduced joint full membership allows two people to hold memberships under one account.

The ticketsaver membership, priced at £27, offers free admission to three film society screenings within a 12-month period and savings on standard cinema screenings.

The young person's annual full membership, available for those aged 16-30, costs £25 and offers similar benefits to the full membership.

Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early booking is advised.

Even full members need to reserve a seat, which can be done online, by calling the box office, or by walking up before the screening.

However, walk-up booking is subject to availability.

Individual screenings are also open to the general public for the cost of a normal cinema ticket, with no membership required.

Membership cards can be collected from the Mwldan box office.

Proof of age is required when collecting the young person's membership card.

The memberships exclude 3D cinema, live broadcast events, and alternative content screenings.