Back in January, Storm Henk led to flooding across the region – including in and around Tenby, Gumfreston, Heywood Lane and the Clicketts. while a red alert was issued for the River Ritec, with water being described as “Jeep deep”.

In a submitted question heard at the October 17 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Rhys Jordan asked: “As we approach the autumn and winter months, which will likely bring further disruptions for residents and visitors entering and exiting Tenby via Gumfreston, can the Cabinet Member for Resident Services update us on the progress made toward improving the flood warning system in the Gumfreston area?”

Responding, Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said, following discussions with Natural Resources Wales, it was looking at consultants producing a long list of options for a potential flood risk management scheme for the River Ritec catchment area, with outfalls to the sea acting as “throttle points” to the river.

“NRW already has a flood warning system in place for the river, I would urge all users of the road and all local residents to sign up to receive flood alerts,” Cllr Sinnett said, adding an automated warning sign system was already in place, with plans for an additional water depth gauge to be installed.

In a supplementary question, Cllr Jordan asked: “Can you give me an assurance that the flood warning system will actually work this autumn and winter?

“Only yesterday [October 16] the road was flooded and no warning signs were on; it seems to work when the road is not flooded, but they don’t like operating when its wet.”

He described it as “probably the most closed road in the county,” but one where there was the least communication on.

Cllr Sinnett, who later deferred to Director of Transport and the Environment Darren Thomas, said: “If there are problems with the system, we need to sort that out; members of the public need that reassurance that things are working the best they can.”

Mr Thomas told councillors there had been difficulty with the supplier of the signs, despite regular discussions, with the council considering a change of supplier.

“It’s not something we’ve left lying; you have a full commitment that officers are trying to get this fixed,” he told members.