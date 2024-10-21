Samuel Kurtz, member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, visited the Jobcentre Plus in Pembroke Dock to learn more about the work they do to support residents.

The Jobcentre Plus helps residents return to employment, access skills training and claim the relevant benefits they are entitled to.

During his visit, Mr Kurtz took a tour of the facility and met with work coaches to discuss their role in connecting jobseekers with employers and helping individuals develop skills for future opportunities.

Mr Kurtz said: "I wanted to gain a better understanding of the current employment landscape in Pembrokeshire and the support available to those seeking work.

"We had productive discussions about addressing the increasing number of economically inactive people and explored innovative ways to match jobseekers with suitable roles."

The staff at the centre also provide advice on employment benefits and assist in the transition to Universal Credit.

Mr Kurtz praised the work done by the staff at the job centre, stating: "The staff at Jobcentre Plus do an excellent job in linking individuals with government employment and benefit services, and they do so with great professionalism and compassion.

"I look forward to working closely with them to help fill upcoming job opportunities, particularly with the exciting prospects in the Celtic Freeport and Pembrokeshire's growing renewable energy sector."