Nathan John was accused of raping a girl in the early hours of October 2, 2022, after going out drinking in Milford Haven the night before, and of raping a second girl in Haverfordwest on May 16 this year.

The 19-year-old, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, had been on trial accused of seven sexual offences against the two girls – all of which he denied.

However, after around three hours and 40 minutes of deliberations, John was found guilty of three offences of rape, as well as sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He was acquitted of sexual assault by penetration relating to the second victim.

More to follow.