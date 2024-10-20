Introduced in April, the bikes – positioned in Fishguard and Goodwick, Haverfordwest and Tenby – proved problematic within weeks when fears of vandalism by revellers and mischief-makers forced the authority to cut down their weekend night-time availability hours.

In June, the council reported that the E-bikes were currently unavailable to hire in Haverfordwest ‘due to required repairs’.

The E-bikes are maintained by the scheme provider, Zipp Mobility, with the trial made possible by funding from South West Wales Metro.

In a submitted question heard at the October 17 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Rhys Jordan asked: “Can the Cabinet Member for Resident Services provide usage figures and an update on the progress of the 12-month e-bike scheme that was launched in April of this year?”

Cabinet Member for Resident Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said the initial 30-bike scheme had been run out of Tenby, Fishguard and Goodwick, and Haverfordwest and continued to grow despite issues around vandalism in Haverfordwest.

“We expect to add a small number of bikes back around Haverfordwest in the next few weeks; Haverfordwest proved to be a popular location for this scheme and usage proved high, the number of trips increased last month and usage is constant,” Cllr Sinnett said.

He told members that Pembrokeshire Coast National Park had expressed an interest in expanding the scheme into a number of its sites, adding to its own provision in St Davids.

“The national park would like Pembrokeshire County Council to manage the scheme in Broadhaven, Angle, Manorbier, Saundersfoot, St Dogmaels and Newport,” said Cllr Sinnett, adding it was anticipated the original bikes would be relocated to these areas.

He told councillors as many as 50 additional bikes, with extra security features, were expected soon, along with ‘solar tree’ charging facilities, at no additional cost.

He said the scheme had proved to be popular, not only in Pembrokeshire, but with other Welsh local authorities, with Pembrokeshire in discussions with neighbouring Carmarthenshire about that council potentially introducing a similar scheme.

Cllr Jordan, in a supplementary question, asked for further details on the scheme’s funding.

Cllr Sinnett said the scheme was entirely funded by the South West Wales Metro scheme, adding: “At no time have we had any match-funding request,” adding: “The scheme is 100 per cent Welsh Government funded.”

He finished: “Not only does this scheme add to the tourism offer, it also adds modal shift. We should welcome this scheme, not be negative about it.”