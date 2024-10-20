Carew Castle is preparing for Hallowe'en with a range of activities.

The Sorcerer’s Quest invites younger visitors to search for hidden magical items around the castle grounds.

The quest will run from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 3, from 10am to 4pm.

The Creepy Mill returns with its dark corridors and surprises.

This haunted house experience, recommended for ages four and up, will be open from October 26 to November 3, included free with normal admission.

Families can join a Hallowe'en Ghost Tour from Monday, October 28, to Thursday, October 31, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

The tour will share stories of ghostly sightings.

Tickets are £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children aged five and up.

Advance booking is required.

On Monday, October 28, and Tuesday, October 29, at 1pm, author Oliver McNeil will lead an interactive storytelling adventure.

In The Storymaster’s Tales: Dracodeep Dungeon, participants will control their hero's fate.

Tickets are £6 per person.

On Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1, Carew’s resident witch will host The Room on the Broom: Storytelling Workshop.

This session will take place at 11am and 2pm, with a fee of £3 per child.

Advance booking is required.

A Hallowe'en Paranormal Investigation will be conducted on Thursday, October 31, from 6pm to 10pm.

This event is suitable for ages 18 and over, and costs £40 per person.

Advance booking is essential.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Carew Castle website.