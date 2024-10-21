The enhanced marine engineering pre-cadets attended the Warsash Maritime School open day, as part of a two-day visit to Southampton.

On the first day, the aspiring mariners attended sessions in the Maritime Simulation Centre, which gave them a taste of life at sea through advanced simulations.

On the second day, the pre-cadets were welcomed by the school’s deputy director, Matthew Stewart, and listened to talks on the life of a maritime officer.

They also had the opportunity to explore the campus facilities and connect with sponsoring shipping companies.

Tim Berry, maritime lecturer for the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, said: "A fabulous opportunity for our marine engineering pre-cadets to explore career options in the maritime industry.

"Rubbing shoulders with shipping companies, recruitment agencies and sea-going cadets, the ultramodern training facilities showcased by Warsash Maritime School left us excited about the voyage ahead."

The college extended thanks to the Port of Milford Haven for sponsoring the maritime uniforms, and to the Reardon Nautical Trust for sponsoring the enrichment education, which includes a suite of RYA professional courses.

