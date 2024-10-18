Dyfed-Powys Police attended at the old pharmacy building – which had been left vacant – on Main Street in Pembroke earlier today (Friday, October 18).

Inside, officers found “close to 600 cannabis plants”, a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

One man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.

He remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson has said that residents will see an increased police presence in the area whilst the investigation continues.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website,” the spokesperson said.

“Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”

Information can be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or via direct message on social media.

Anyone with information about drugs or drugs supply who does not want to speak to police, can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.