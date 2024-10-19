Alan Roberts, of Picton Road in Hakin, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday for 23 child sex abuse offences dating from between 1976 and 2018.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty to 17 charges of indecent assault on a girl under 14, four of gross indecency with a child under 14, and two of sexual assault of a girl under 13 by touching.

He was jailed for a total of 20 years, with an additional two years on licence, was ordered to register as a sex offender for life, and each of his victims were granted an indefinite restraining order against him.

Following the sentencing, Dyfed-Powys Police’s investigating officer DC Paul Kelly said: “Alan Roberts was today sentenced to 20 years in prison for 23 counts of historic sexual offences against children, committed between 1976 and 2018.

“His offending was over a period of 42 years which is a shocking, prolonged period of abuse.

“I would like to thank the six extremely brave victims in this case, who have all shown immense strength and character to firstly, report the abuse and secondly, have remained strong throughout the investigation.

“This case is an important reminder to everyone that justice can still be served years after any abuse.

“I hope that all the victims and the families who have been affected by the actions of Alan Roberts can now try and move on with their lives and that this possibly gives them some kind of closure.”

Roberts was aged between 26 and 30 when he abused his first victim – who was aged between six and 12.

The victim came forward after other allegations against Roberts came to light.

“She kept it locked away and she was afraid no-one would believe her when she was a child,” prosecutor Craig Jones said.

During this period, Roberts also abused two other girls – who were aged between seven and 11 and seven.

A fourth victim was abused by Roberts in the early 2000s, when she was aged six and the defendant was in his fifties. Mr Jones said the victim reported she “would just freeze” when the abuse was happening.

Roberts was further accused of touching and rubbing his penis against a 12-year-old girl between 2009 and 2010, and the most recent victim was aged just five or six when Roberts abused her, whilst the defendant was in his late sixties.

Mr Jones said she initially didn’t tell anyone about the abuse because “she was scared what might happen”, and her mum, via a statement read to the court, said that Roberts had convinced the girl she “was going to be in trouble” if she told anyone.

“It’s impossible to mitigate these offences individually and I’m not going to seek to try,” said Stuart John, in mitigation.

“He understands he has ruined a great many lives over a very long period. That is something he cannot undo.”

Judge Catherine Richards said: “Your sexual offending against pre-pubescent girls went on over three to four decades.

“The blame for your repeated offending sits squarely on you.”