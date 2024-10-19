Cardigan lifeboat crew members were paged at 9.45 yesterday, Friday, October 18, to reports of a small vessel drifting in Cardigan Bay.

Once at the station, the eagle-eyed shore crew spotted the craft far out in the bay enabling Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 Lifeboat to head straight for its location.

The craft was unoccupied and had apparently broken free of its moorings.

To prevent the craft posing a risk to other vessels, or causing another call out further along the coast, the decision was made to tow the vessel up the estuary to a temporary mooring.

“This was an excellent opportunity for our crew members to put their towing skills into practice,” said a lifeboat spokesperson.

“The lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service by 12.30.