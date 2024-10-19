A local lifeboat has been called to the aid of a boat and its owner in trouble on a local estuary.
Cardigan lifeboat was launched for the second time in less than 12 hours yesterday evening following a call to coastguards from a person in a small boat in trouble in the estuary near Patch.
Shortly after 6.15 yesterday evening, Friday, October 18, lifeboat crew and coastguards located the boat which was failing to make progress upriver against the flow of the river.
The owner requested a tow to the mooring at Netpool. Cardigan lifeboat established the tow and once upriver, left the boat in the safe hands of the coastguard team.
The lifeboat returned to station and was ready for service by 8pm and the crew returned home for a well-earned dinner.
