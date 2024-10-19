The group found themselves cut off by the incoming tide at the end of Tenby’s North Beach on Friday, October 18.

The alarm was raised and Tenby inshore lifeboat (ILB) requested to launch by Milford Haven Coastguard HQ.

The ILB was launched shortly before 3.30pm.

The volunteer crew was quickly on scene and located the casualties. The five people were taken aboard the lifeboat and dropped ashore on North Beach.

They were met by members of Tenby's Coastguard Rescue Team who were waiting to check them over and offer safety advice.

The lifeboat then returned to station, re-housing at 4pm.