The storm will bring a windy period across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday.

The yellow weather warning is in place for all of the Pembrokeshire coast as far as Freshwater East. Inland the warning is in place for Haverfordwest and as far inland as Johnston and Llys y Fran.

The Met Office says that initially a period of strong south to south easterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in some inland areas, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

Winds will then turn southwesterly, with winds of 55-65 mph forecast. These winds in conjunction with high spring tides and large waves may cause some disruption.

Members of the public have been advised to prepare their properties by checking and securing for loose items outside their homes including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Motorists should check road conditions if driving, or if taking public transport check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People should consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

On the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.