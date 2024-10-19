Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert on the Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth.

The agency has said that the flood risk comes from a combination of high tides and weather conditions.

Members of the public have been warned to be careful on beaches, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Rivers in south Pembrokeshire are also expected to burst their banks and flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Due to restrictions at the tidal outfall, river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high over the weekend.

River levels are likely to rise slightly as each high tide arrives.

Natural Resources Wales said it will continue to monitor the situation.