TWO people have been arrested following the death of a baby in Pembrokeshire.
Yesterday, Friday, October 18, emergency services were called to the village of Clynderwen.
Police were asked to attend by the Welsh Ambulance Trust over welfare concerns for a four-month-old boy.
Police attendee at around 1.45pm. They have confirmed that the infant died at the scene.
Dyfed Powys Police said today that a teenage woman and a man in his 20s have been arrested as part of their investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested as Dyfed-Powys Police investigates the death of a baby in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire.
“Officers attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a four month old boy at around 1.45pm on Friday, October 18. Sadly, the infant died at the scene.
“A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that two emergency ambulances, a high acuity response unit paramedic, one duty operational manager and a co-responder from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service Critical care was delivered by air ambulance paramedics.
The spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (18 October) shortly after 1:30pm to reports of an incident in Clunderwen. We sent two emergency ambulances, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic, one duty operational manager and a co-responder from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service.
“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article