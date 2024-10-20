A Pembrokeshire man has been jailed for nearly six months for stealing a van and driving it while disqualified and with drugs in his system.
Daniel Hudson, of Trewent Park, Freshwater East, stole the white Ford Transit van and then drove it while over the drug drive limit and while he was disqualified from driving.
Hudson, 30, admitted stealing the van from Bath Road in Bristol on August 22 2022. He then drove it on the same road and on that date.
He was stopped by police and found to have a cocaine by-product in his blood in a concentration above the specified legal limit, namely 200 micrograms of drug per litre of blood.
He was also found to be disqualified from driving.
Hudson appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court last week. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison for stealing the van and given two concurrent 12 week sentences for the driving offences.
Magistrates said that the offence was so serious as Hudson had a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’.
They also disqualified him from driving for five years and ordered him to pay £800 compensation, £300 court costs and a £187 victim surcharge.
