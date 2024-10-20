South and mid Pembrokeshire is subject to a yellow wind warning and a yellow rain warning.

Most of the county is also under a yellow weather warning for winds of up to 60-70 mph.

The rain is forecast to affect areas on the coast from Milford Haven to Manorbier as well as inland as far as Haverfordwest.

“A spell of heavy rain associated with Storm Ashley may bring some disruption to transport and travel on Sunday morning,” said the Met Office.

“Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, will push east across the warning area through Sunday morning.

(Image: Met office) “Most areas will see 15-25 mm of rain, whilst upslopes exposed to the strong southerly winds could see 35-45 mm.

“Given recent wet weather, expected totals are likely to cause some disruption, before rain clears late morning.”

Bus and train services are likely to be affected today with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and some interruption to power supplies and other services are likely.

Members of the public are advised to check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, and amend travel plans if necessary.

In case of power cuts, consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.