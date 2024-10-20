Kane Robert Jake Watson of The Terrace, The Dockyard, Pembroke Dock has denied four charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and one of failing to ensure animal welfare.

He is accused of failing to provide a male type chow dog and a female bulldog type dog with an adequate supply of drinking water.

He is also charged with failing to investigate and address their poor bodily condition and weight loss and failing to provide proper veterinary care for a skin condition in the bulldog and the eye condition entropion in the chow.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of failing to ensure that the needs of the bulldog, the chow and a male lurcher type dog were met by failing to provide either one or a combination of a suitable environment, a suitable diet, including the provision of an adequate supply of fresh drinking water, and adequate care and supervision.

All offences are alleged to have happened at Wavill Crescent, Pembroke Dock between January 2023 and January this year.

Watson, entered a not guilty plea to all five charges when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Tuesday, October 15.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until the trial next month.