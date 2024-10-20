Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said that the two people arrested yesterday on suspicion of child neglect have now been released on bail while further enquiries are ongoing and police continue to investigate the incident.

The death of the four-month-old baby boy is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate the circumstances around the death of a four-month-old baby in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire.

“Two people – a woman aged 19 and a man aged 23 – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.

“The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.”